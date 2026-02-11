Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading 6.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 238,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Fiore Gold Stock Up 6.1%

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington. Its projects also include the Rio Loa property, which covers an area of approximately 1,000 hectares in Chile.

