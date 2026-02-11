DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price objective on DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on DBV Technologies from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.98. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

In related news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 1,292,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $5,413,911.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,303,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,601,116.11. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,369,627 shares of company stock worth $15,489,908 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

