Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.77. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 18.78%.The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $750,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

In other Primis Financial news, EVP Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 2,500 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,937.56. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,376 shares of company stock valued at $79,895. 10.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the third quarter worth about $12,796,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,246,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 576,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 395,924 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 44.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,091,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,149 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waycross, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Primis Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients across its service area. Primis Bank focuses on building relationships within the communities it serves, positioning itself as a local financial partner for deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management solutions.

Primis Bank maintains a network of branch offices throughout southeastern Georgia, serving a combination of rural and suburban markets.

