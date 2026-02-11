Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 225 and last traded at GBX 235. Approximately 179,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 243,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of £160.28 million, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.11.

In other Beeks Financial Cloud Group news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 200,000 shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232, for a total value of £464,000. Corporate insiders own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements. Founded in 2011, Beeks Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BKS) and has enjoyed continued growth each year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.