Bruker (BRKR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $964.6130 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. Bruker has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,395.60. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 56.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

