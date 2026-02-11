Bruker (BRKR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $964.6130 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. Bruker has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $56.22.
In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,395.60. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.
Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.
Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.
In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.
