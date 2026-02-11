Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 249,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides integrated environmental services to upstream oil and gas producers, with a primary focus on comprehensive water and waste‐management solutions. The company’s core offerings include fluid handling and disposal, water treatment and recycling, industrial cleaning, and site remediation services. By combining fixed‐site facilities with a mobile fleet, Nuverra helps operators manage produced water, drilling waste and other byproducts throughout the well-life cycle.

Nuverra’s service platform features both proprietary and third-party treatment technologies designed to reduce disposal volumes and lower overall water-handling costs.

