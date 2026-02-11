Pharming Group FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by HC Wainwright

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pharming Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pharming Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharming Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Pharming Group Price Performance

PHAR opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,617.38 and a beta of -0.01. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.