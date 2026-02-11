WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFEGet Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.89 and last traded at $76.63. 4,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.54.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFE. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,031.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of small-cap, dividend-paying stocks in Europe. DFE was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.