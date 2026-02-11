WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.89 and last traded at $76.63. 4,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.54.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFE. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,031.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of small-cap, dividend-paying stocks in Europe. DFE was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

