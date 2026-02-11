Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Head to Head Analysis

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -83.42% -967.32% -232.66% Amesite -1,024.91% -118.33% -103.03%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 2 0 1 0 1.67 Amesite 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 883.85%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Amesite.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Amesite”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $60.88 million 0.38 -$45.73 million ($2.14) -0.46 Amesite $110,000.00 85.17 -$3.62 million ($0.64) -3.20

Amesite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays. Amesite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurgePays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SurgePays has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

