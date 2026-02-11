Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$8.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Ventum Financial raised Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

CMG opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The firm has a market cap of C$394.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.64. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.69.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 19.18%.The company had revenue of C$32.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

