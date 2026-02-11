Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., trading in the United States over–the–counter as KSANF, is a Japanese manufacturer of paints and coatings headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Founded in 1918, the company has grown from a domestic paint maker into a global supplier serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East. Over its more than a century of operation, Kansai Paint has established a network of research centers, production facilities and sales offices designed to support both regional demand and international expansion.

The company’s main business activities are organized around decorative coatings, automotive coatings, industrial protective coatings and specialty functional coatings.

