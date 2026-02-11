Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $381.7160 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of HCC opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. This represents a 25.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,000. The trade was a 12.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.6% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.