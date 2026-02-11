Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect Nano Nuclear Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 7.48. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nano Nuclear Energy

Insider Activity at Nano Nuclear Energy

In other news, Director Diane Elizabeth Hare sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James John Walker sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $6,637,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,000. This trade represents a 43.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,982,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,625,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.