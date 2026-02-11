American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $1.3999 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,620,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after acquiring an additional 999,420 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 23.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 5,599,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 760.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,382,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 235,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AXL) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for light vehicles, commercial trucks and off-highway applications. The company’s core product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, half-shafts, drive module assemblies and differential gears, as well as advanced metallic and composite structures for electric and hybrid vehicles. AAM’s capabilities also encompass system testing, rapid prototyping and precision machining to support both high-volume production and low-volume, specialty vehicle applications.

Founded in 1994 following the divestiture of the Detroit Axle Division of General Motors, American Axle & Manufacturing completed its initial public offering in 1998.

