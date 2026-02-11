Beneficient (BENF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Beneficient Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ BENF opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beneficient stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,709 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Beneficient worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BENF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beneficient to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. The company offers Ben AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks, and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

