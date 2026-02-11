Clipper Realty (CLPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. On average, analysts expect Clipper Realty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 2.4%

CLPR opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Clipper Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.93%.

In other news, Director Sam Levinson acquired 33,494 shares of Clipper Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $124,262.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,837.29. This represents a 141.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,263 shares of company stock valued at $216,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 161.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 209.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages multifamily residential and mixed‐use properties in the Greater New York metropolitan area. Since its initial public offering in early 2017, the company has focused on strategically sourcing apartment buildings and retail space in Manhattan and Brooklyn, with an emphasis on value‐add opportunities that can benefit from in‐house leasing, renovation and operational efficiencies.

The company’s primary activities include property acquisition, selective repositioning and asset management.

