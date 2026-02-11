Birkenstock (BIRK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $402.3040 million for the quarter. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.12 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Birkenstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

NYSE:BIRK opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Trading upgraded Birkenstock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $50.00 target price on Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the third quarter worth $268,000. Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 86.8% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 238,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company's core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

