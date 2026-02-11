Sidoti Csr Has Optimistic View of Matrix Service Q1 Earnings

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Matrix Service Stock Up 2.1%

Matrix Service stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $210.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.42 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 68.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 133.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matrix Service

In related news, insider Shawn P. Payne sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $59,738.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,884.18. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is a provider of engineered construction, fabrication and maintenance services to the energy, industrial and power markets. The firm offers a full suite of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, mining, fertilizer and power generation industries. Its capabilities span from front-end engineering design through plant commissioning, with specializations in modular process skid fabrication, structural steel erection and complex piping systems.

The company’s service portfolio includes onshore and offshore pipe fabrication, equipment setting, industrial maintenance and shutdown services, electrical and instrumentation installation, and skid-mount and modular construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.