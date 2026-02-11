Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $422.6570 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of CRSR opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price objective on Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thi L. La purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 480,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,428.60. This represents a 11.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance gaming peripherals and PC components. Since its founding in 1994 by Andy Paul, Don Lieberman and John Beekley as Corsair Microsystems, the company has evolved from producing memory modules to a broad portfolio of gaming hardware. Its product range includes gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, PC chassis, power supplies, cooling solutions, memory modules, solid-state drives and streaming accessories under brands such as Corsair, Elgato and SCUF Gaming.

The company’s solutions cater to PC enthusiasts, competitive gamers and content creators, offering hardware and integrated software designed to optimize performance and user experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.