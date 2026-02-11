Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

OM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Outset Medical

Outset Medical Trading Up 1.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

NASDAQ:OM opened at $4.70 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $60,385.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,053.76. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Nash sold 5,375 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $219,059.20. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,989 shares of company stock worth $180,073 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 8,482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 429,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 424,120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 955.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 376,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 165.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 262,874 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.