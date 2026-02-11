AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 3,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.97.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0161 per share. This represents a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWUS. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF during the second quarter worth $81,535,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

