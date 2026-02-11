ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $73.29. Approximately 17,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 20,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a market cap of $735.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.