Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.80 and last traded at GBX 6.97. Approximately 444,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,855,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10.
Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Monday, January 19th.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
