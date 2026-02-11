Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 965,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,864,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Oriental Culture Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.79.
Oriental Culture Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.
About Oriental Culture
Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NYSE: OCG) is a China-based holding company focused on the development and operation of cultural tourism, entertainment and related real estate projects. The firm seeks to capitalize on the growing domestic travel market by creating immersive destination experiences that blend natural scenery, cultural exhibits and hospitality services.
The company invests in and develops integrated resort complexes and theme parks, providing hotel and restaurant management alongside retail and leisure offerings.
