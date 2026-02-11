APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in APi Group by 83.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $154,149,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,960,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,485,000 after buying an additional 2,077,705 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,623,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,333,000 after buying an additional 1,712,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,954,000 after buying an additional 1,316,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $275,720. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE APG opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 1.70. APi Group Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $45.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on APG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on APi Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

