Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,111 shares, an increase of 10,011.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 423,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of FMANF stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Freeman Gold Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

