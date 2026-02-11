Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 1.0%

OXSQ opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.54. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

