TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Atlatl Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.3% during the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 372,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Shares of META opened at $670.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $657.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total transaction of $369,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,879. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $341,860.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,738.02. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,673,584 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
More Meta Platforms News
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary: Jim Cramer publicly called META a buy, reinforcing retail and momentum interest in the name and supporting short-term demand. Jim Cramer on Meta Platforms (META): “I just think this one’s a buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term AI investment thesis: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights aggressive AI capex and forecasts 22–31% near-term revenue growth, arguing Meta can sustain growth despite margin pressure — a supportive fundamental narrative for investors focused on multi-year returns. Meta Platforms: Follow The Numbers
- Positive Sentiment: Ad tools & ad revenue durability: A new free Meta Ads Rolling Reach Report for e-commerce advertisers could help optimize campaigns and demonstrate continued advertiser demand for Meta’s platforms. Incremental ad product adoption supports the advertising revenue outlook. growthzacks Releases Meta Ads Rolling Reach Report Generator for ECommerce Advertisers to Measure Audience Saturation
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/shopper endorsements: Recent retail and analyst write-ups (e.g., The Motley Fool) continue to feature META as a top growth pick, backing investor interest and buy-side conviction. 1 Top Growth Stock to Buy in February
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/peer comparisons: Pieces comparing Broadcom and Meta highlight AI exposure but present them as different risk/reward profiles; useful for allocation decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Broadcom or Meta Platforms? Which Is the Better Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: Broader AI-led rotation and macro commentary (Zacks, market note) are lifting tech sentiment generally; Meta participates in that theme but is also idiosyncratically exposed to legal/regulatory news. Bulls Take Control Amid New AI Spending & Expanding Breadth
- Negative Sentiment: Alarming internal findings made public: Unsealed documents report a Meta researcher warned of up to 500,000 daily child exploitation cases on Facebook/Instagram — a reputational and litigation risk that can amplify regulatory scrutiny and attract settlement/penalty concerns. Meta researcher warned of 500K child exploitation cases daily on Facebook and Instagram platforms
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure in EU over WhatsApp AI policy: The European Commission has charged Meta with breaching antitrust rules and threatened interim measures to force WhatsApp access for rival AI assistants — potential changes could limit product control and create compliance costs. EU threatens Meta with interim measure for blocking AI rivals from WhatsApp
- Negative Sentiment: Legal setbacks and trials: Landmark US trials accuse Meta of designing addictive products; separately, a German court ordered Meta’s Edge Network to pay Deutsche Telekom ~€30M — legal exposure and adverse rulings increase uncertainty and headline risk. Meta subsidiary loses appeal against Deutsche Telekom over network services Meta and YouTube Created ‘Digital Casinos,’ Lawyers Argue in Landmark Trial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $872.00 price target (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $754.00 to $849.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.