TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Atlatl Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.3% during the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 372,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $670.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $657.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total transaction of $369,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,879. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $341,860.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,738.02. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,673,584 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $872.00 price target (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $754.00 to $849.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.50.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

