Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,881 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,206,000 after buying an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,487,000 after buying an additional 1,102,322 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,472,000 after buying an additional 214,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.90 and a 200 day moving average of $190.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $203.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

