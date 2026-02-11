26,182 Shares in American Public Education, Inc. $APEI Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Public Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 96.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Stock Performance

APEI opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $791 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $45.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APEI

About American Public Education

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.