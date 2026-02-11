Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Up 213.8% in January

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 66,042 shares, an increase of 213.8% from the January 15th total of 21,043 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 128,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS GOFPY opened at C$10.56 on Wednesday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 52-week low of C$8.57 and a 52-week high of C$12.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.91.

Get Organization of Football Prognostics alerts:

About Organization of Football Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments. It holds rights to conduct, manage, organize, and operate numerical lottery games, betting games, passive and instant lotteries, VLTs, and terrestrial and online horseracing mutual betting.

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.