Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.0488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

