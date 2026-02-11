Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,022 shares, an increase of 7,746.9% from the January 15th total of 64 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a specialized biopharmaceutical company best known for pioneering polyethylene glycol (PEG) technology to enhance the pharmacokinetic properties of therapeutic proteins. Founded in 1981, Enzon has leveraged its PEGylation platform to develop an array of oncology and hematology products with improved half-life and reduced immunogenicity.

The company’s flagship product, Oncaspar (pegaspargase), was originally approved for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and adult patients, highlighting Enzon’s commitment to oncology.

