Short Interest in Gores Holdings X, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTENU) Decreases By 83.6%

Gores Holdings X, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTENU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 67 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the January 15th total of 409 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Gores Holdings X Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTENU traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708. Gores Holdings X has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings X

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings X in the second quarter worth about $745,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings X during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,195,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings X during the second quarter valued at about $7,273,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings X in the second quarter valued at $7,273,000.

About Gores Holdings X

Gores Holdings X, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated as an exempted Cayman Islands company, formed to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising capital through the sale of units that each consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-half redeemable warrant. Gores Holdings X’s units trade under the ticker GTENU on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The company does not engage in any commercial operations of its own.

