Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 9,606 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

