Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Short Interest Down 82.6% in January

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,924 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the January 15th total of 28,228 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. 31,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $361.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.10. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $51.07.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s payout ratio is presently 137.97%.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

