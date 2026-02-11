Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 73.6% in January

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,254 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 50,281 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of AMID stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.08. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Argent Mid Cap ETF
The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research. AMID was launched on Aug 17, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Argent Mid Cap ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.