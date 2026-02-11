Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 73.6% in January

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,254 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 50,281 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMID stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.08. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argent Mid Cap ETF stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argent Mid Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:AMID Free Report ) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the quarter. Argent Mid Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 5.88% of Argent Mid Cap ETF worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research. AMID was launched on Aug 17, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

