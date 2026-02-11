Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Down 72.2% in January

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 282,525 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 1,016,616 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 351,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.0%
Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $19.15.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -10.39 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea sold 80,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $488,962.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,324,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,387.22. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 2,915 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $38,448.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,974 shares in the company, valued at $857,007.06. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,077 shares of company stock valued at $575,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 183.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,302 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.
The company’s lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.
