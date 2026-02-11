The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,867 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,554,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,504,000 after purchasing an additional 317,107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 327.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,121,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after buying an additional 858,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 62.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 66,672 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 22.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,759,000 after buying an additional 185,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Trade Desk by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 895,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 324,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

