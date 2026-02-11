iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 728.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,930 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 684.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,671,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IJS stock opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

