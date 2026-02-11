United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 4.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 and last traded at GBX 0.17. 41,694,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 108,342,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16.

The company has a market cap of £7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

