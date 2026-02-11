Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.06 and last traded at $46.9550, with a volume of 2270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.83%.The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott J. Kelly acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $273,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,900.27. This trade represents a 76.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Bowsher bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,403.95. This trade represents a 16.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 969,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 847,981 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 429.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Worthington Steel by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 365,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Steel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,438,000 after acquiring an additional 217,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,163,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel (NYSE: WS) is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

