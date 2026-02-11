SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:SN opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. SharkNinja has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 169.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 317,730 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in SharkNinja by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

