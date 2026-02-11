Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.970-6.070 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VRT opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.37. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $208.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $125,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $110,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 41.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,263,000 after purchasing an additional 572,615 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vertiv by 664.8% during the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 279,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,902,000 after buying an additional 329,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

