Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners grew its position in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after buying an additional 605,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,241,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,000.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $8,083,859.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,078.41. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $20,936,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,217,903 shares of company stock valued at $348,718,077.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius Research set a $140.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.63. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion and a PE ratio of -65.59.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

