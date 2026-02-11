Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners grew its position in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after buying an additional 605,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,241,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $8,083,859.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,078.41. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $20,936,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,217,903 shares of company stock valued at $348,718,077.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CoreWeave Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.63. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion and a PE ratio of -65.59.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
CoreWeave News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product/competitive update — CoreWeave unveiled ARENA, a production‑scale AI evaluation platform that Zacks says could deliver faster training, lower costs and incremental revenue/deal upside for the AI cloud business. Does ARENA Roll Out Give CoreWeave a Competitive Revenue Edge?
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum/earnings context — Coverage pieces note CoreWeave’s strong one‑year performance and progress toward profitability after rapid revenue growth, providing a bullish fundamental backdrop that could limit downside if execution stabilizes. Ahead of Q4 Earnings, CoreWeave Is Up 142% Over the Past Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears noisy — a February short‑interest report shows an anomalous “0” and NaN increase, suggesting a data/reporting glitch rather than a clear change in short pressure; monitor official exchanges for confirmation.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class action notices filed/announced — Several national plaintiff firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Robbins Geller and others) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions for a suit covering March 28, 2025–Dec 15, 2025, alleging misstatements about the company’s ability to scale AI infrastructure and meet revenue guidance. This legal overhang increases uncertainty, could drive legal costs, and is likely the primary negative catalyst today. Representative notices: Bragar Eagel & Squire Class Action Notice Rosen Law Firm Notice Hagens Berman Investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — a reported insider sale of roughly $23.9M was disclosed, which can amplify downward pressure and investor concern about near‑term insider conviction. Insider Selling: CoreWeave Insider Sells $23,906,250 in Stock
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
