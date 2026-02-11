c8ntinuum (CTM) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

c8ntinuum (CTM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. c8ntinuum has a total market capitalization of $71.52 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of c8ntinuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, c8ntinuum has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One c8ntinuum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get c8ntinuum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,003.68 or 1.00392299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About c8ntinuum

c8ntinuum was first traded on April 14th, 2025. c8ntinuum’s total supply is 4,359,542,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 888,888,888 tokens. c8ntinuum’s official Twitter account is @c8ntinuum. The official website for c8ntinuum is c8ntinuum.com.

Buying and Selling c8ntinuum

According to CryptoCompare, “c8ntinuum (CTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. c8ntinuum has a current supply of 4,359,542,107.432732. The last known price of c8ntinuum is 0.08103452 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,096,748.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://c8ntinuum.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as c8ntinuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade c8ntinuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy c8ntinuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for c8ntinuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for c8ntinuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.