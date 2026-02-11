Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $325.56 and last traded at $325.2450, with a volume of 118435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $310.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.38.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.8%

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.73.

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,780. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.