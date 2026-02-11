Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.15 and last traded at $140.18, with a volume of 37433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price target on Kaiser Aluminum and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 1.6%

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

