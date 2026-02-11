Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.490-0.510 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Datadog’s conference call:
- Q4 beat and cash generation — Revenue was $953 million (+29% Y/Y), bookings hit a record $1.63 billion (+37% Y/Y), and free cash flow was $291 million (31% margin), supporting strong profitability and balance-sheet flexibility.
- AI and product traction — Early adoption of Bits AI agents, explosive MCP server usage (tool calls up 11x Q4 vs Q3), and multiple large AI-related deals signal accelerating demand for Datadog’s AI-enabled observability offerings.
- Customer retention and expansion — Trailing‑12‑month net revenue retention ~120%, customers ~32,700, rising multi‑product penetration (more customers using 4–10+ products), and 48% of the Fortune 500 as customers indicate a substantial upsell runway.
- Guidance shows deceleration — FY2026 revenue guide of $4.06–$4.10 billion (18–20% growth) and Q1 guide of 25–26% imply a notable slowdown from Q4’s growth rate, reflecting the company’s conservative modeling and concentration considerations.
Shares of DDOG stock opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 418.29, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 285.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Thirty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.
Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Datadog reported $953M revenue (up 29% YoY) and $0.59 adjusted EPS, beating consensus and prompting the post‑earnings rally. Datadog beats quarterly estimates on AI-driven demand; shares rise
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish guidance — Datadog raised guidance: Q1 EPS 0.49–0.51 (vs. consensus ~0.35) and FY 2026 EPS 2.08–2.16 (well above prior street numbers), which supports multiple expansion despite high valuation. Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI product momentum — management highlighted new AI features (Bits AI SRE Agent, data observability, storage management, feature flags) and growing large‑customer base (603 $1M+ ARR customers), underpinning revenue durability. Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow — Datadog reported ~$1.05B operating cash flow and ~$915M free cash flow for FY2025, improving the quality of growth and supporting investor confidence. Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — strategists say recent software selloff (AI disruption fears) may present a buying opportunity for high‑quality names like Datadog, helping recovery in the group. AI disruption fears create buying chance in US software stocks, strategists say
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes mixed — several firms lowered price targets (Wolfe, RBC, Needham) but many kept Buy/Outperform ratings; that reduces upside projections even as coverage remains constructive. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — investors can drill into management commentary for details on product monetization, AI adoption, and margin assumptions. Datadog (DDOG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns remain — high P/E and public comments (e.g., Jim Cramer calling it “too expensive”) mean some investors may take profits despite strong results. Jim Cramer on Datadog: “There Are Cheap Enterprise Software Stocks, Just Not This One”
Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.
The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.
