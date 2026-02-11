BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,325 shares, an increase of 267.9% from the January 15th total of 4,166 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapeutic treatments for breast cancer and other solid tumors. The company’s research strategy centers on harnessing the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells, with an emphasis on off-the-shelf allogeneic platforms that can be readily administered without the need for patient-specific manufacturing.

The company’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, is derived from a human breast tumor cell line engineered to express immune-stimulatory molecules designed to trigger both innate and adaptive anti-tumor responses.

